February is American Heart Month! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. There are many types of heart disease, but the most common type in the United States is coronary artery disease. This disease decreases blood flow to the heart, which can cause a heart attack.

What are the symptoms?

In many cases, heart disease may not be diagnosed until a person experiences symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure or an arrhythmia.

Heart attack symptoms include chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness and shortness of breath.

Heart failure symptoms are shortness of breath, fatigue or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen or neck veins.

Arrhythmia is the fluttering feelings in the chest (palpitations).

What are the risk factors?

There are many risk factors to heart disease. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are key contributors. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including:

• Diabetes

• Being overweight or obese

• Unhealthy diet

• Physical inactivity

• Excessive alcohol use

• Family history

• Age

It is important to understand your risk of heart disease. Some of the risk factors like age, sex and family history cannot be changed, but other factors can be modified to reduce the risk of developing a heart issue. Making gradual changes, such as eating healthier and increasing your physical activity levels, are important steps for the health of your heart.

What else can I do to keep my heart healthy?

There are many steps you can take to better understand your risk for heart disease and what you can do to prevent it. The first step is to get your blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked. Most adults should get their blood pressure checked at least once a year, or more if you are diagnosed with high blood pressure.

The second step for better heart health is to aim for a healthier weight and to increase physical activity levels. The more activity you participate in, the more you benefit from it. Adults should move more and sit less throughout their day, which can be difficult, as many jobs are office-based. It is important to remember that some physical activity is better than none.

The third step to keeping your heart healthy involves managing your stress levels. Stress can contribute to high blood pressure and other heart disease risk factors. Many people manage their stress by drinking, using substances, smoking or overeating. These are all unhealthy ways to manage your stress. To learn to cope with stress in a healthier way, talk to a professional counselor, practice meditation, increase physical activity levels or connect more with family, friends or community members.

Why avoid smoking?

Smoking is a major contributor to heart disease. Choosing not to start smoking is the best option to prevent smoking-related illnesses. Cigarette smoking causes about one in every 5 deaths in the United States each year, which makes it the main preventable cause of death and illness in the country. Smoking can raise your risk of heart disease and heart attack, and worsen other heart disease risk factors. Any amount of smoking — even occasional smoking — can cause damage to the heart and blood vessels. Smoking poses an even greater risk for some people, especially for women who use birth control pills and people with diabetes. If you have other heart disease risk factors, such as unhealthy blood cholesterol levels, high blood pressure and being overweight or obese, smoking raises your risk of heart disease even more.

Keep your heart healthy and strong by making these healthy choices to reduce your risk of developing heart disease. For more information, visit the American Heart Association at heart.org.