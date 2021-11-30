Cayuga County Health Department: Why you should get a flu shot

The Cayuga County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get the seasonal flu vaccine.

It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu shot each year. Everyone should be vaccinated yearly because flu strains often change from year to year.

In total, the CDC estimates that during the 2019-2020 flu season, 400,000 people were hospitalized and 22,000 died.

Getting vaccinated against the flu is the best way to protect your health, as well as the health of your family, friends and others. It takes 10 to 14 days to build up your full immunity after receiving the flu shot, so get vaccinated today!

Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu.

Individuals at high risk include:

• Children younger than 5 years of age, especially those younger than 2

• Pregnant women

• People 65 years of age and older

• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes)

• Those who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

It is extremely important for you to be vaccinated if you live with or care for those who are at high risk for complications. This includes:

• Health care workers

• Household contacts of individuals who have a medical condition that puts them at high risk for complications

• Household contacts and caregivers of children younger than 5, especially those younger than 2. This includes daycare providers!

• Children younger than 6 months are too young to be vaccinated.

Statistics show that children are most likely to get the flu, and seniors are most likely to die from the flu.

Flu shots can be attained at pharmacies throughout the county and may be available at your health care provider office.

We want to remind the community that if you are sick, do not go to school or work. This is very important when trying to control the spread of illness.

For more information, contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560, visit cayugacounty.us/153/health-department or like and follow the department on Facebook and Instagram at @CayugaCountyHealthDept.