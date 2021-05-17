Cayuga County health network receives award for program

The Cayuga Community Health Network is one of 10 nonprofits in the central New York region to receive Excellus BlueCross BlueShield's spring 2021 Community Health Awards.

The network will receive up to $5,000 to support its mission of increasing children's exposure to quality food, reducing mealtime stress and creating positive associations with food and mealtime for children ages 2 to 4, thereby reducing the likelihood of childhood obesity.

More than 80 nonprofits applied for the awards, which support programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population by reducing the incidence of specific diseases, promoting health education, enhancing overall wellness and more.

“The company’s Community Health Awards demonstrate a corporate commitment to supporting local organizations that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, in a news release. “These awards given out earlier this year complement our existing grants and sponsorships with agencies that work to enhance quality of life, including health status, in upstate New York.”

For more information, visit excellusbcbs.com.

