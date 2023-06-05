The Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program has added the towns of Conquest and Throop to its coverage area.

The state-funded program "seeks to reduce the burden of housing-related illness and injury through a holistic, healthy homes approach," it said in a news release. The program offers free home assessments that identify environmental and safety issues, such as tobacco control, cleaning and clutter, pests, fire safety, lead poisoning prevention, mold, indoor air quality and more.

Along with Conquest and Throop, the program serves the city of Auburn, the towns of Mentz and Montezuma, and the village of Port Byron.

The Cayuga County Health Department partners with the Cayuga Community Health Network and the Auburn Fire Department on the program. The county is one of 18 to receive funding for the program from the state Department of Health. Assessments are provided at the homeowner's and/or tenant's discretion, and revisits are made when issues are identified.

For more information, or to schedule a free home assessment, call (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/health.

