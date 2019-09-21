Recently, our office helped a representative from Habitat for Humanity find historical information about a house Habitat has recently renovated. The goal was to provide the house’s new family with historical context and information about their new home — perhaps knowing the history of the house would aid in putting down roots, and developing a sense of place.
Numerous writers, such as Wendell Berry and Lucy Lippard, have delved into this issue. In various ways, they’ve argued that memory, folklore, lived experience and history are crucial factors in our understanding of our locale, factors that at times are compatible, even in sync; at other times, they clash in contradiction and disagreement.
Having a sense of place means you have a sense of belonging: You are, in Wendell Berry’s words, a “placed person” — as opposed to a “displaced person.” But you don’t have to be a homeowner to build a sense of place and belonging; it is a concept that applies to where we live, be it a house or apartment, urban or rural.
Memories can become jumbled up, slightly reinvented, sometimes veering away from the actual truth: You swear it was a red dress you wore on that first day of school, but photographs show it was actually yellow. And while you are adamant that your grandma died on a Thursday, your sibling is equally sure she died on a Friday. The basic truth is there: You did wear a dress to school, and your grandmother definitely died. But the precise details, over the years, have become fluid and murky.
Community memories evolve into folklore — stories passed down over the ages, perhaps containing a kernel of truth and even some historical context, but often amplified into fantastic and magical tall tales that nevertheless help describe who we were, and how we became who we are today. And our immediate lived experiences are crucial to an understanding of place: the neighbors, the neighborhood, porches, cafes, groceries, ice-cream stands, schools, etc. that we frequent on a regular basis provide a daily, dynamic factor in developing a community sense of place.
Then there’s history — the micro-histories of your family, your home and your neighborhood — which generates ripples and connections extending out into your town, village or city. While memories and folklore are often based on shaky evidence, history must be based on accurate, verifiable facts. Getting history right helps to counter the sometimes fantastic elements of memory and folklore, because history provides crucial checks and balances to memory and folklore.
Our geographic mobility of the past 100 years has eroded our sense of geographic locale. But regardless of whether you live in a place where six generations of forebears lived, or if you’re an apartment dweller in a brand new home, there are local sites that everybody can relate to, such as the school, the grocery, churches, post office, etc.
History echoes throughout such sites: For example, in Poplar Ridge, there’s the Emily Howland Elementary School, named in honor of that noted educator, suffragist and abolitionist. And the King Ferry General Store operates on the same site of numerous businesses that have served this little hamlet for decades. The histories of these local sites — and the people connected to them — are relatively known, having been researched by local historians and reinforced by community memories.
In today’s digital world, attention is a scare commodity, as increasingly our conversations flow through a phone, computer or tablet. Of course, computer searching for historical information —genealogical and geographical — is standard procedure today, and an enormously helpful tool. But so, too, would be connecting — in person — with one of our town or village historians, or with the volunteers at a historical society, or with an elderly neighbor. Ask questions, and listen: You’re liable to glean more than just who your great-grandparents were, and where they lived. You might just gather some memories, stories and folklore that amplify and enrich your own micro-histories that aid you in becoming a “placed person.”
For further reading, check out Lucy Lippard, "The Lure of the Local" (The New Press, 1997), and the writings of Wendell Berry.
And a correction: In my last article, I incorrectly wrote that in Auburn, Casey Park’s initial land donation consisted of 17 acres between Grant Avenue and North Division Street. Wrong! I misread the evidence, and should have written “Grant Street.” A good example of how historical evidence can so easily and effortlessly be wrongly identified. This is history, not memory or folklore. It needs to be verified and accurate.