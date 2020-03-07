Cayuga County historian: Remembering three lesser-known local suffragists

2020 marks the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, though New York state granted women the right to vote in the state elections in 1917. It took decades of organizing, lobbying and protest to reach this goal. In New York, the New York State Woman Suffrage Association was instrumental in these efforts. The NYSWA developed a grassroots strategy: Auxiliary offshoots of the state organization were organized across the state. These auxiliaries — “Political Equality Clubs” — were established at the county level, and subsequently expanded into clubs organized in towns and villages.

The clubs were well-organized, with monthly meetings, speakers, tactical planning and discussions of current events. Besides the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, headquartered at 9 Exchange St. in Auburn, there were clubs in Sherwood, Union Springs, Port Byron, Moravia and Weedsport, as well as meetings in other towns and villages throughout the county. Three well-known activists of the day — Eliza Wright Osborne of Auburn, Emily Howland of Sherwood, and her niece, Isabel — were closely associated with the Cayuga County Political Equality Club. These women gave time and treasure to support the cause; their influence and work as leaders of the movement has been well-documented.