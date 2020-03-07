Cayuga County historian: Remembering three lesser-known local suffragists

2020 marks the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote, though New York state granted women the right to vote in the state elections in 1917. It took decades of organizing, lobbying and protest to reach this goal. In New York, the New York State Woman Suffrage Association was instrumental in these efforts. The NYSWA developed a grassroots strategy: Auxiliary offshoots of the state organization were organized across the state. These auxiliaries — “Political Equality Clubs” — were established at the county level, and subsequently expanded into clubs organized in towns and villages.
The clubs were well-organized, with monthly meetings, speakers, tactical planning and discussions of current events. Besides the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, headquartered at 9 Exchange St. in Auburn, there were clubs in Sherwood, Union Springs, Port Byron, Moravia and Weedsport, as well as meetings in other towns and villages throughout the county. Three well-known activists of the day — Eliza Wright Osborne of Auburn, Emily Howland of Sherwood, and her niece, Isabel — were closely associated with the Cayuga County Political Equality Club. These women gave time and treasure to support the cause; their influence and work as leaders of the movement has been well-documented.
But leaders do not alone constitute a political movement, and dozens of others supported the cause of suffrage. Retrieving their names and even short biographies begins to reveal the breadth and scope of the organization and action that was undertaken in Cayuga County. This column is too small to list their many names and it would be a fruitful project to identify and restore the legacy of these activists. But a short focus on three representative women, who on many levels personify the movement, offers us an expanded understanding of the interests, talents and backgrounds of suffrage organizers who were active in the struggle.
Zobedia Alleman lived in Union Springs; she was born in a log cabin in Fayette, Seneca County, in 1849. Widowed in 1904, she served multiple terms as an officer in the Cayuga County Political Equality Club, was a delegate to the state suffrage convention, and was the state chair of the School Suffrage Committee of the NYSWSA. At the age of 90, she was still active in community affairs, giving, according to newspaper accounts, a “pleasing senior program” at a meeting of the Sherwood Orange Grange No. 1034, which described her as the “oldest Granger in Cayuga County.” A side note: Her obituaries misspelled her last name as “Allerman,” a mistake that perhaps helped to obscure her legacy in the movement.
Another pillar of the local suffrage movement was Dr. Amelia Weed Gilmore, who was born in 1842, in Amboy, Oswego County. Widowed in 1879, she attended the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1888, and settled in Auburn to begin her practice in 1889. Like Alleman, Gilmore often served as an officer of the county Political Equality Club, and was active in both the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and the Women’s Educational and Industrial Union. As Alleman was active with the Grange and its focus on community issues, Gilmore focused on improving medical services in Cayuga County. Early in her career, she was instrumental in initiating a nurse training program offered by the WEIU, a project that not only improved the delivery of medical care, but also offered young women career training with a chance at self-reliance. She died in 1928.
And there was Julia C. Ferris, an educator from Auburn. Born in 1844, Ferris taught school for 53 years in Aurelius, Meridian and Auburn, retiring in 1913. In 1914, she was elected to the Auburn school board, serving on it until her death in 1928. She, too, was extremely active in the Cayuga County Political Equality Club. Her obituary claimed that the “whole city is in mourning” for this beloved educator and activist.
Isabel Howland wrote in memory of Julia Ferris: “The work could hardly have gone on without her, though we probably did not realize at the time how far her influence went in the understanding of our suffrage question to Auburn.” A few months later, Howland wrote again of Ferris, this time in conjunction with the passing of Dr. Amelia Gilmore. Her remarks could well apply to the dozens of others who worked to secure suffrage for women: “They were alike in devotion to the principle of equal rights, in their loyal courage in supporting that faith, and in their utter self-forgetfulness.”
Ruth Bradley is the Cayuga County historian. For more information, call her office at (315) 253-1300.