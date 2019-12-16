The census is coming! Actually, there are two “census events” in the foreseeable future. One is the 2020 census, the country’s 10-year recurring date with data that will take place in April.
But the other “census event” arrives a little later: In 2022, all the data of the 1950 census will be released to the public. For historians and genealogists, this pending release is eagerly awaited; finally, detailed data at an individual level will be available, accompanied by actual names. While the “big picture” from 1950 has long been available, micro-level data is, until 2022, off-limits because there’s a 72-year delay before individual census data is available, by law, in order to protect privacy.
The U.S. census was started in 1790, decreed by law. The inaugural census was very basic, asking for the number of free white males aged younger than 16, and 16 and older; the number of free white females; the number of other free persons; and the number of slaves. From then until 1840, basic questions were slowly augmented: Age brackets were expanded, details regarding work were included, the number of “free colored males and females” were counted, the number of foreigners enumerated, and data regarding education was collected.
In hindsight, the questions asked seem to reflect the issues confronting the nation at the time. For example, in 1850, a whole separate section for “slave inhabitants” was included. An enslaved person was assigned only a number, but no name, with a designation of either “black” or “mulatto.” Further questions recorded the number of escaped slaves in the past year, and the number of slaves freed in the same time period. As racial diversity in the country expanded, so did questions regarding race: By the 1870 census, one was designated as either white, black, "mulatto," Chinese (which included all East Asians) or Indian. And as the American frontier closed, the 1900 census included a separate questionnaire for the general public and one specifically for Native Americans, the latter asking whether they lived on “their own land,” if they were living in a “civilized” or “aboriginal” dwelling, or what proportion of their lineage is Indian, white or black.
It’s as if statisticians and the government wanted to quantify the outcomes of the immediate past: What happened to the enslaved people of the South? What happened to Native Americans after the final closing of the western frontier? After World War I, the Great Depression and World War II, how would statistics provide answers to what happened as a result of major upheavals in society?
The 1950 census only asked 20 questions, though every fourth line called for additional information — a “sample” — that included more detailed questions. The census-takers — enumerators — were organized by area, each with a crew chief, and largely following congressional district boundaries. In Cayuga County, there were 72 enumerators and crew chiefs; they were mostly women, for working as an enumerator was a relatively easy job for homemakers and women needing part-time employment.
What did statisticians expect to learn from the 1950 census? Government officials predicted five main trends: the biggest increase in population in the history of the country, an increase in married couples and young families, a decline in farm-based families, and greater employment of women. And they anticipated that at least a third of the states would see a change in their congressional seats. The prognosticators were mostly correct in their predictions: Between 1940 and 1950, Cayuga County’s population increased 7.1%, the number of farms declined, and more women were in the work force, all conclusions drawn from the “big picture” data of 1950. But in 2022, when the micro-level information from 1950 will be available, with individual details, our statistical portrait of 1950 will finally be complete.
Everybody should participate in the upcoming 2020 census. The data will determine federal allocations, and how many seats we will have in the House of Representatives. Those are immediate benefits. But the long-term benefits — realized decades in the future — are about a portrait of America that future generations will use to look backwards, to write our history. By participating in the census, we are back-loading history with a snapshot of our moment here and now in 2020. This snapshot will come into sharp focus on the eve of the 22nd century, when 72 years from now, in 2092, the details of our contemporary lives will be released to the public, a time capsule with a message to the future about who we are today.