Cayuga County Historian's Office reopening July 12

After several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayuga County Historian's Office will reopen to the public beginning Monday, July 12.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It is located at 10 Court St., next to the county office building on Genesee Street.

Appointments are not required but contacting the office ahead of time is encouraged so staff can identify and gather relevant materials. COVID-19 protocols will be followed during visits.

The office stopped accepting visitors in November, when employees from the county Department of Social Services were relocated there to better serve the public during the pandemic.

In a news release, county Historian Ruth Bradley said, "We look forward to serving the public after being closed to our customers for many months. Summer is our busiest season as we get visitors from across the country.”

For more information, email historian@cayugacounty.us or call (315) 253-1300.

