2023 marks the 150th anniversary of the New York State Grange. Its parent organization, the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, was established in 1867. From the early 1900s until the 1980s or so, local Granges flourished throughout Cayuga County.

The Grange was founded as a social, educational and advocacy organization for farmers and rural communities. One of its initial purposes was to organize farmers to lobby for better and fair prices for agricultural products and services from railroads, grain silos, middlemen and other monopolized businesses. A single farmer had little power to negotiate a better price for their crops; a united group of farmers could advocate for better deals. It was — and is — a grassroots, community-based organization. Its motto: “In essentials ... unity. In non-essentials ... liberty. In all things ... charity.”

But Granges did much more than lobbying and advocacy for agricultural issues — they also focused on family and community improvement. Early on, the Grange supported woman’s suffrage, the temperance movement and other relatively progressive issues of the day. It was non-partisan and non-denominational, and from its very beginning women were considered co-equal members and designated leaders of the organization.

Throughout Cayuga County, there were numerous granges, from Moravia in the south to Fair Haven up north. The 1937 Cayuga County Grange Directory offers a snapshot of county Granges at the time: 21 local Granges, with 1,468 members. Some of the Granges met in the homes of their members, while others owned their own Grange halls, a few of which are still standing today, though empty or repurposed.

Members were urged to learn new skills, such as public speaking. Education was emphasized for young and old alike, because everyone could benefit from lifelong learning. The Grange also sponsored the Junior Grange, though by the age of 14 a Junior Granger could become a full-fledged member providing he — or, presumably, she — could handle a plow.

Some of the activities sponsored by Granges included competitions in baking, sewing and public speaking, as well as talent shows and essay contests. For instance, in 1950, the Five Corners Grange sponsored a bread baking contest, emphasizing that eligible contestants had to be Grange members — be they men or women — a bit in opposition to domestic gender norms of the time.

The Grange always focused on community development; each Grange was expected to organize community service projects, to address specific needs in their local towns. In 1959, the Five Corners Grange won a state-wide award for its community service for helping to secure a doctor to relocate and practice medicine in King Ferry, providing a service the village had been without for a quite a few years.

Many will recall Grange meetings, suppers and other activities — including card parties — that for decades gathered neighbors together for entertainment, educational opportunities and social interaction. Local Granges often met up with nearby Granges — these “neighbor nights” helped to bolster regional relationships and cement friendships. In 1950, for example, the East Venice Grange hosted the Owasco and West Niles Granges for a special meeting that included a lecture and musical numbers provided by the guests, while cake and ice cream topped the evening off.

Before television became a household fixture, before internet, computers, smartphones and social media infiltrated daily lives, the Grange functioned as a real-life social network, an authentic — and literal — grassroots, cooperative institution. Grangers had fun — with good food and comradery, as well as sharing information, be it crop updates, a new recipe, an educational talk about a national issue or a useful hint for tending one's kitchen garden. And the commitment of a Grange member to serve one’s community must have also been a source of pride and personal accomplishment.

Farm life has gradually changed; there are fewer, but larger farms with bigger, more automated machinery, and crop and livestock choices have evolved over time. Farm children have often opted to turn away from agriculture — and leave home — to pursue other opportunities. It’s been a tough challenge for county Granges to survive.

The Grange however, has not disappeared: According to the New York State Grange website, today there are still 150 Granges in New York state, with over 4,000 members. And the state Grange lists four local Granges in Cayuga County, though it’s unclear how active they are.

Perhaps, post-COVID, as people reexamine how to live in an increasingly inter-dependent world, the Grange might well experience a renaissance, to again bring neighbors together to connect, grow, sustain and strengthen families and communities alike.

For more information, visit NYSGrange.org.