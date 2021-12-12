Cayuga County history: The Hackney neighborhood of Auburn

Sometimes it’s fun to imagine alternative histories: What if the Hunter Dinerant nestled next to the Aurelius Avenue bridge, Wegmans took up a large swath of Wall Street and the Genesee Beer sign loomed over Auburn from a perch on Clark Street? Such speculation is a fun game, but Auburn’s evolution might well have led to a similar outcome.

Somewhere between 1793 and 1798, early pioneer Jehiel Clark settled on the Owasco Outlet near where Aurelius and Myrtle avenues and Wall Street now intersect. There, Clark damned the outlet, built a gristmill and named his enterprise “Clarksville.” Clark, a mere mile or so downstream from John Hardenbergh’s similar encampment on the outlet near the present location of the Hunter Dinerant, wanted Clarksville to be the center of the new village. Hardenbergh bested his rival; the geography and trails around his stake and his social and political connections proved a little more advantageous. Eventually, “Hardenbergh’s Corners” became Auburn and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, North Division Street aptly echoes the old boundary between the two would-be town centers.

Recently, our office was asked for information about a Habitat for Humanity project on Wall Street, near the center of the former Clarksville: Had this house ever been used for business or manufacturing in “Hackney”?

“Hackney?” Quizzing several “history buff” Auburnians revealed no recognition of a neighborhood with this name, inspiring a deeper look into the neighborhood and its history.

Numerous dams on the Owasco Outlet provided abundant water power to drive diverse industries. To the north of Clark’s dam was the Henry & Allen farm implement factory, while to the south sat the Bristol Cotton Mill. Homes, groceries and saloons were subsequently built, establishing a bustling neighborhood.

Some Hackney history highlights: In 1859, a woman fell into the outlet at "Hackney Falls" near the North Division Street dam (she was saved by an alert passerby); in 1906, Helen F. Troy wrote an ode to the “Old Stone School of Hackney” (Division Street School); and in 1912, Clark’s original dam failed, though Henry & Allen suffered no production issues due to backup steam power.

Over the decades, Hackney evolved as a working class neighborhood, with a diverse population and abundant employment in the nearby factories. It also developed a bit of a naughty reputation — for many decades, numerous July 4 “Hackney bonfires” were reported as nuisance hooliganism, plaguing the Auburn Fire Department. Hackney was undoubtedly a neighborhood with hard-working, hard-playing folks.

But Hackney also demonstrated civic and patriotic pride. In April 1918, Hackney civic leaders organized an open-air rally and parade to honor 55 Hackney men serving in World War I. The men were represented by 55 stars on the Hackney Social and Athletic Club flag, proudly displayed at the rally. Among them was young Elmer L. Burch Jr., employed by Henry & Allen, who died a few months later at Camp Dix, a casualty of the 1918 flu epidemic.

The Hackney Social and Athletic Club existed for a good portion of the 20th century; in 1907, there was discussion of its bylaws. In 1915, the club sponsored various sporting teams and finally, in 1947, it was incorporated as a civic organization. Baseball teams, clambakes, social events, lectures and sporting tournaments were all club activities. In its certificate of incorporation, on file at the Cayuga County Clerk’s Office, the club states that its purpose is to “provide for the mutual assistance, enjoyment, entertainment and improvement of its members, socially and physically ... to foster an interest in civic, social and political affairs ... and to inculcate in its members the highest ideals and conceptions of Americanism.”

In 1948, the club leased clubhouse space right in the middle of Hackney, in a Wall Street building known as the Graceffo Hall (demolished in 2020). The renovated space was surely a source of pride for the club, then with over 500 members. But as the factories faded away, so did the Hackney club, a collateral victim of the general erosion of Auburn’s heyday as a manufacturing center.

Today, the neighborhood’s quiet residential vibe is surely opposite the bustle once generated by its factories and mills, hooligan fires and patriotic parades. But that Habitat for Humanity project is a testament to the neighborhood’s ongoing vitality. And the owner of that newly renovated home, Nicole Paul, is excited to be part of the neighborhood and to learn about its past. She and her new home will help mark a new chapter for a very old neighborhood that was once known as Hackney.

Jessica Armstrong and Nancy Assmann are research assistants at the Cayuga County Historian's Office, and Ruth Bradley is the Cayuga County historian. For more information, call the office at (315) 253-1300.

