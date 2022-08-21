Cayuga County history: When Count Basie played what's now Emerson Park

Enna Jettick Park, the amusement park that once sat on the north end of Owasco Lake, where Emerson Park is today, was a happening place in the 1930s. As a full-fledged amusement park, all summer long the park offered exhibitions, daredevil performances, carnival rides, food, picnic areas and the pavilion, where some of the biggest names in popular music performed.

This was the big band era. "Swing" music was the rage, as were the various dances that were popular — the Lindy hop, the foxtrot, the jitterbug and many others. Among the nationally renowned musical attractions that appeared at the park were the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Kay Keyser's band and the legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

Basie put together the band in 1936; by 1937, they had an avid and growing fan base, especially among those who loved to "swing" and dance. The Count Basie Orchestra first performed at Enna Jettick Park in May of 1937. They were such a big hit that their gig was held over, extending the run from May 25 through May 31, with two shows a day.

The Cayuga Chief newspaper reported: "Everybody musically inclined who heard Count Basie's Negro orchestra at Enna Jettick Park last May sensed that it was truly a sensational swing orchestra and the dance floor was crowded most of the time during his stay. The count and his big lively orchestra have been summoned to Hollywood. This means those whose business it is to discover unusual talent have discovered Count Basie is a great leader and has a great band. Luckily, the management of Enna Jettick Park was able to persuade his sponsors to let him stop off at the park en route to Hollywood. He will appear July 11 and stay through July 31 at least."

What would an evening out at Enna Jettick have been like? Who might've attended, what was their experience? Press releases announcing the park's acts were printed in newspapers throughout central New York, so presumably audiences, especially for a hot band like Basie's, would have come from all over the region. Admission was around $1.10, for that was the admission to see the Tommy Dorsey Band just prior to Basie's appearance. And for these performances, there was an added attraction, for the featured vocalist was Lady Day herself, Billie Holiday, who became one of the most celebrated and revered jazz vocalists of her generation. (Apparently, no recordings were made of Holiday with the Basie orchestra in the 1930s.)

According to the website setlist.fm, the orchestra's engagement at the Savoy Ballroom in New York City in June of 1937 included the songs "The Count Steps In," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "Sometimes I'm Happy" and "I Got Rhythm." Most likely, the setlist for the band's Enna Jettick shows was quite similar to those at the Savoy.

Here's a sample of what the Enna Jettick crowd might've danced to, the 1937 first recording of "Topsy" by the orchestra: youtube.com/watch?v=JiXIpsoDgOk.

In 1972, the Count Basie Orchestra returned to the area to perform at the Auburn High School auditorium. By this point, Basie's orchestra was a well-established cultural institution. The Citizen reported, "The Count remembered his visits to Auburn and Enna Jettick Park in 1937. He introduced Mrs. Philip A. Gaskin of 18 Bradford St. with whom he stayed during his two appearances at the park. He also dedicated a number to Mrs. Gaskin who he visited before the show. 'I never forgot how wonderful this woman was to me during those days,' the Count told reporters." (City directories suggest that The Citizen might've gotten Mrs. Gaskin's name wrong, for the Mrs. Gaskin who is listed on Bradford Street in both 1937 and 1972 is listed as Mrs. Richard T. Gaskin).

Why would Basie have stayed with a private family at that time? Was it that the local hotels were fully booked, or maybe they were not all that friendly to African-American musicians, or maybe the chance of a home-cooked meal and friendly atmosphere was a treat and preferable to the routine of hotel rooms and greasy diner food, especially for a musician on a long cross-country tour?

Today, should you enjoy a picnic or family outing at Emerson Park, take a moment to imagine one of those summer nights in July 1937. How fantastic it would've been — dressed in your best date night outfit, dancing up a storm to such joyful, exuberant music. It certainly would've been a night to remember.