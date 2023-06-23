Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County is holding a compost bin sale through Saturday, July 8.

Earth Machine backyard bins will be available as part of an effort to make composting more accessible for local residents.

The first 100 Cayuga County residents who purchase the bin will receive an additional $20 off courtesy of Nucor Steel.

Pickup times will be 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, or noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, 7413 County House Road, Sennett.

The bin can be ordered online at cayuga-composter-sale.company.site.

For more information, contact Ryan Staychock at the extension at (315) 539-9251 ext. 110 or ryan.staychock@cornell.edu.