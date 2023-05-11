The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding several sales this spring.

Largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows are available through the district's spring Fish Stocking Sale. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a state Department of Environmental Conservation permit to purchase them. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 16. The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.

The district will also hold a pop-up tree sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, at its building. Species will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Availability may differ from the preorder list, which included New York-grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and groundcovers. The trees are a low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in lakes and streams, and promote wildlife in an area, and can serve as noise and visual buffers and snow and wind breaks. For updates, visit facebook.com/cayugaswcd or cayugaswcd.org.

Barley straw rolls can now be purchased at the district as well. They are a natural way of controlling algae in ponds by inhibiting its growth, most commonly at a rate of two to three bales per surface acre. The rolls can be purchased at the district from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4, email cayugaswcd@cayugaswcd.org or visit cayugaswcd.org.