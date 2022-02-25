 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Cayuga County holding fish, groundcover, bird item sales

Bluebird
David Wilcox

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding several sales this spring.

Largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows are available through the district's spring Fish Stocking Sale. Grass carp will also be available, but landowners must have a state DEC permit to purchase them. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 17. The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.

The district's 51st annual Spring Tree Seedling and Groundcover Sale is also underway. New York-grown conifers, hardwoods, shrubs and groundcovers will be available. They are a low-cost way to prevent erosion, improve water quality in lakes and streams, and promote wildlife in an area, and can serve as noise and visual buffers and snow and wind breaks. Orders will be taken through Tuesday, May 3. The pickup date is Friday, May 13. Supplies are limited, so early order is encouraged.

Last, the district has made bird nesting boxes, wood ducks and bat houses available for local residents. The items can help promote backyard conservation and increase the population of the bluebird, the New York state bird. The items can be purchased between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the district.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4, email cayugaswcd@cayugaswcd.org or visit cayugaswcd.org.

