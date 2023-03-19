Ukrainian refugees are finding help all over the world. People are reaching out in extraordinary ways, and our own city of Auburn in central New York is part of the effort. One example is the free English tutoring offered by Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County.

Since last August, LVCC has been working with SS. Peter and Paul Church to provide English as a Second Language classes and one-on-one tutoring to Ukrainian refugees. Not speaking the language can be isolating for a refugee or immigrant. The language barrier makes it hard to find work, communicate with a doctor or your child’s school. Simple tasks like shopping or riding a bus can be difficult for someone unfamiliar with the local language.

To learn more, I met with Olena Abramova, a refugee from Ukraine, and her tutor, Susan Marteney, from Auburn, on Feb. 25. Elisa Carabajal Hunt, executive director of LVCC, also joined us.

Olena first met Susan in August. Olena had some basic knowledge of English vocabulary, but wanted to learn to speak English fluently. Susan was not familiar with the Ukrainian language, but had taken a tutor training course from LVCC in preparation for working with Olena. Both tutor and student were facing a challenge, but both had the ambition and self-confidence to succeed.

How to help Volunteers are needed to help teach English as a second language to refugees and immigrants. By volunteering two or more hours per week, you can give an adult the skills to become a successful worker, parent or citizen. Both tutors and students find this rewarding; it changes their lives. To learn more call (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.

Susan recalled their first lesson. “We spoke slowly, at a very simple level, to get a sense of where we should begin,” she said. “For instance, ‘My name is Susan’ and ‘My name is Olena.’ And we progressed from there.”

As their conversations continued, Susan learned that before leaving Ukraine, Olena lived with her husband in Bila Tserkva, “White Church,” a 1,000-year-old city. She had been a journalist and then was running a humanitarian volunteer organization in Kyiv when the war began. Her husband has remained in Ukraine, serving in a territorial defense group while she traveled to America. Olena speaks with him every day. She is now living in the home of Sam and Sheila Giangreco, one of three Auburn families hosting refugees through SS. Peter and Paul.

In addition to their conversations, Susan and Olena study many aspects of the English language, including vocabulary, pronunciation, sentence structure, verb conjugation and much more. And Olena is expanding her education through a variety of resources. Besides her private tutoring sessions with Susan, she attends LVCC classes and studies on her own time as much as possible.

“I speak English every day,” she said, adding with a laugh, “I have no choice.”

At first, she recalls, she found it challenging to speak English as part of a group. “But I no longer speak or think slowly – I am much more confident now.”

Watching American television and speaking with her hosts has also helped her learn the language.

Her skill with English led to a 40-hour/week job as a teacher’s aide at Seward Elementary School. She works with two Ukrainian children, helping them with speaking English. At the same time, she said, working at the school expands her own English vocabulary as she converses with the other teachers.

“My first day as a teacher’s aide, I felt nervous, but now it’s my life,” she said. “After school, I ask Susan or the teacher I work with to explain anything I didn’t understand.”

She also learns about a variety of American experiences by sharing stories with her Ukrainian friends.

“If one of us goes to a concert, or a funeral, or a Buffalo Bills game, we describe it to one another, so we all learn new things,” she said.

When asked how learning English has changed her life, Olena answered, “For me, it is very good to learn English. It is a great opportunity. I hope I continue to use English in the future.”

She said that she had studied French and Russian in school in Ukraine, but that it is very different to learn a language in the country where it is spoken. “I am starting to dream in English,” she added.

Regarding her experience in America, she said, “I feel safe in Auburn. The people are very generous. I am happy here, but I will be very happy when the war is over.”