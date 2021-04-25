Cayuga County Mash-Up: Area's seven breweries make first beer together

"It's been a good time," Langtry told The Citizen. "A nice introduction to everyone."

Among the staff of the host brewery on hand were Dawn Schulz, her husband and co-owner, Marc Schulz, head brewer Ben Maeso, director of brewing operations Sam Sadovnic and brewer Rob Bowen.

Like most collaborations, Bowen said, the day was just as much about socializing as making beer. A lot of the work was done before Thursday on an email chain between the brewers, Dawn Schulz added. That's where they decided to make an IPA, chose the hops and finalized the recipe. So when everyone arrived Thursday, they could do as much catching up as she envisioned when she floated the idea.

"This was borne from our desire to get to know our fellow county brewers, hang out and have a beer," she said. "A collaboration was just the perfect excuse for that."

The collaboration was also the first time many of Cayuga County's brewers saw Prison City's urban farm, which opened in December. Langtry called the facility "immaculate," and Grimaldi asked Bowen to compare working on Prison City's cruder 5-barrel system at its State Street brewpub to the more sophisticated 20-barrel one on North Street. Ten Eyck was in awe of the technology as well.