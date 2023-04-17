The Cayuga County Office for the Aging's Senior Nutrition Program is highlighting the contributions of its volunteer drivers in April, which is National Volunteer Month.

The program's volunteers deliver hot, nutritious midday meals to isolated, at-risk older county residents every day. Volunteers also offer concern for the program's clients and attention to their safety.

Volunteers include Al, who enjoys the solitude of driving the rural roads of the southern part of the county, where he grew up.

"Al fills his giant travel cup with coffee, turns on his Elvis playlist, and travels the familiar country roads," the program said in a news release.

Other volunteers are Ben and Paul, who deliver food to a high-rise apartment complex in the city. Ben is a direct support provider for Paul, who has developmental disabilities, and their recipients praise their dedication and friendliness. Nina, who has undergone treatment for cancer, has stopped some of her other volunteer work due to the COVID-19 pandemic but continues with the Senior Nutrition Program. She remains in her car while her husband delivers the food, checking the route list and bagging meals.

"Each of these volunteers lend their time and their talent to the Senior Nutrition Program. They are a positive force for good, extending a helping hand to their older neighbors," the program said. "They inspire us by their generosity."

The program seeks additional volunteers to commit to one morning a week delivering meals on its 18 routes in Auburn and Cayuga County.

Volunteers can also commit as substitutes, or when drivers discontinue due to travel or other commitments. Some volunteers work only seasonally. Deliveries take about two hours, with food pickup in Auburn or Moravia. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Training and orientation are provided.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.