Cayuga County mental health services provider awarded grant

The Oswego Health Foundation has announced its recent receipt of $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust's matching grant program.

The $21,000 raised will support access to mental health services in Oswego and Cayuga counties, Oswego Health said in a news release. Specifically, the grant will support Oswego Health's Assertive Community Treatment Team, a mobile mental health team that offers comprehensive, person-centered treatment and rehabilitation to people 18 and older with mental illness.

The team provides services 24/7 in Oswego and Cayuga counties. Services include access to benefits, care, case management, counseling, dental, education and job skill coaching and more. Grant funds will support housing and vocational services, family education, counseling, psychiatry services, physical health monitoring, medication administration and substance abuse support.

By teaching life skills, the ACT Team is a safety net for clients, Oswego Health said in a news release. Many have lost touch with or been rejected by families.

“Oswego Health is committed to improving the mental health of our community. We are so fortunate to have the support of the John Ben Snow Foundation which will help improve access to care,” Oswego Health Foundation Executive Director Margaret Barclay said.

For more information, visit oswegohealth.org.