Cayuga County museum receives historic preservation award

The restoration of Opendore by the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood has been named the winner of a 2022 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award by the Preservation League of New York State. The 1837 house is the historic home of William, Hannah and Isabel Howland, national leaders in the women's suffrage movement, and is part of the Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District.

Despite its importance, Opendore had been abandoned since the 1970s. The museum bought the building for back taxes in 2008 and began a restoration that was completed in 2021.The museum now welcomes visitors with programs and exhibits on its main floor, and the second floor has been made accessible with a lift. The second floor also includes a research library, gallery and offices.

“What once seemed like a lost treasure has become a wonderful community asset,” said Guy Garnsey, president of the Howland Stone Store Museum and project manager, in a news release. “The vision of those who conceived the building’s restoration and the enormous volunteer effort in management and construction labor has been extraordinary.”

Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo added, “Without the vision and dedication of the Howland Stone Store Museum, Opendore would surely have been lost. ... Opendore is a tangible reminder of the area’s importance in the history of abolitionism and women’s rights. We are thrilled to recognize this incredible restoration with an Excellence Award this year.”

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org or preservenys.org.

'Stories of Sherwood': Restored home's reopening highlights suffrage weekend After eight years, more than $1 million and almost 12,000 volunteer hours, the historic Opendore will reopen to the public on Saturday.