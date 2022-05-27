Cayuga County museums awarded state grants

Two Cayuga County museums have received grants from the Museum Association of New York and New York State Council on the Arts.

The two organizations have partnered to award $500,981 to 102 recipients across the state. The money will assist museums with capacity building.

Among the recipients are the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn and the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood.

The grants, which come in amounts up to $5,000, can help museums respond to COVID-19 "pandemic-related challenges, build financial stability, strengthen board and community engagement, update technology, support leadership and change systems to address diversity, equity, access, inclusion and justice, the council and association said in a news release.

"The arts and culture sector is facing a multi-year recovery process after two years of unimaginable challenges, said Mara Manus, executive director of the Council on the Arts. "We are grateful to MANY for their stewardship of this opportunity that will ensure New York museums continue to grow and thrive."

For more information on the museums, visit cayugamuseum.org or howlandstonestore.org.

