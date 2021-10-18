Cayuga County nature photography contest winners announced

The Sterling Nature Center announced the winners of its 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest on Oct. 16 at the center.

The contest encourages local photographers to capture the beauty of Cayuga County with images of nature-related subjects, such as places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting or other activities, as well as animals, flowers and other living things.

Seventeen photographers submitted 48 photos for judging in this year's contest. The photos will be on display at the Jensvold Road center into 2022. From the 48 photos, judges selected two first-place, one second-place, three third-place and 10 honorable mention winners.

For more information, contact the center at (315) 947-6143 or cayugacounty.us.

Here are the results of this year's contest:

First place

• "The Simple Things..." Daniel Boocchino, Liverpool

• "Moon Sentinel," Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam

Second place

• "Eastern Meadowlark," Susan DiCriscio, Oswego

Third place

• "Cardinal," Eric Weaver, Fulton

• "Bumblebee on Buttonbush," Joe Carey, Syracuse

• "Serpent's Pass," Nicholas Sliter, Red Creek

Honorable mention

• "Swans on a Shimmering Morning," Linda Dugan, Alden

• "Yellow Warbler," Susan DiCriscio, Oswego

• "Napkin Please," Carrie Bush, North Syracuse

• "Blue Dasher," Joe Carey, Syracuse

• Tranquility," Carrie Bush, North Syracuse

• "Woodpecker Art," Robert Harrold, Oswego

• "Foggy Rookery," Anne Pagano, Oswego

• "In for a Landing," Linda Dugan, Alden

• "Goodnight Rookery," Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam

• "Green Heron," Joe Carey, Syracuse

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0