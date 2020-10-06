 Skip to main content
Cayuga County nonprofit appoints outreach director
Cayuga County nonprofit appoints outreach director

Timothy Donovan

Timothy Donovan

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County has appointed Tim Donovan as its community outreach director.

In that position, the Auburn community advocate will help the nonprofit network with local groups, businesses and agencies to secure sponsors and funding for its food pantry, programs and giveaways.

Based at Fingerlakes Mall, Friends Helping Friends operates a food and hygiene pantry for county residents three days a week, as well as a new domestic violence outreach program. The nonprofit is also approaching one of its three large annual giveaways, the December Holiday Helper Project, and is seeking donations and volunteers for the project.

For more information, call (315) 604-8603 or email fhfofccinc@gmail.com.

