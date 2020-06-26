Cayuga County nonprofit seeks donations for school supply giveaway
Cayuga County nonprofit seeks donations for school supply giveaway

Families look at items at the school supply giveaway from Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in 2019.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is seeking sponsors and donors for its sixth annual school supply giveaway in August at Fingerlakes Mall.

The local nonprofit hopes to collect enough new book bags and supplies to give to 350 children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Monetary donations can also be made to Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County, P.O. Box 572, Auburn, NY 13021. Local businesses are also sought to place donation jars or collection bins.

For more information, or to arrange a donation, email fhfofccinc@gmail.com.

