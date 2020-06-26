Cayuga County nonprofit seeks donations for school supply giveaway

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is seeking sponsors and donors for its sixth annual school supply giveaway in August at Fingerlakes Mall.

The local nonprofit hopes to collect enough new book bags and supplies to give to 350 children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Monetary donations can also be made to Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County, P.O. Box 572, Auburn, NY 13021. Local businesses are also sought to place donation jars or collection bins.