Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is beginning its fifth annual Holiday Helper Project to provide local low-income families with gifts.
The nonprofit is looking for partners to help sponsor the project. It provides each child two gifts and a goodie bag to fill a stocking or be used as an extra gift. The parent or guardian of the child picks out the gifts for their children.
Sponsors can donate money to purchase gift items, hold toy drives with employees or set out a collection box. Volunteers are also welcome to help sort gifts and conduct giveaways.
All sponsors will be listed on the Friends Helping Friends Facebook page and the giveaway poster.
For more information, email fhfofccinc@gmail.com or call (315) 604-8603.