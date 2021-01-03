 Skip to main content
Cayuga County offering Christmas tree recycling
ENVIRONMENT

Trade-a-Tree

Richard Rice, of Port Byron, drops off a Christmas tree at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District's Trade-a-Tree program in 2016.

 Gwendolyn Craig

Cayuga County residents once again have the opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees locally this year.

Cayuga Recycles, a program of the Cayuga County Planning Department, along with the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County are holding the Trade-a-Tree program this winter.

The program offers Cayuga County residents an opportunity to drop off their Christmas trees (free of decorations) for recycling into mulch and use on county projects. In return, residents will receive a certificate for a white pine seedling that will be available at the district's annual spring tree and shrub sale May 7.

Trees can be dropped off at the Cayuga County Natural Resource Conservation Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 11-15.

For more information about the program, visit cayugaswcd.org or call the district at (315) 252-4171 ext. 4.

