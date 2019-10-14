The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will host its 14th annual Fall Caregiver Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn.
The topic of this year's workshop will be "Positive Approach to Care." A local team of certified Teepa Snow trainers and consultants will focus on the difficulties and challenges of caring for someone with dementia. Snow is an occupational therapist with 40 years of clinical experience and one of the world's leading educators on dementia.
Topics will include changes in the brain, care partnering techniques and other ways to help connect with and comfort someone with dementia.
The workshop is free and open to family caregivers and professionals. It will include brunch. Seating is limited, and registration is requested by Nov. 5.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-1226 or email ccofa@cayugacounty.us.