Cayuga County Office for the Aging asking for volunteer drivers

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging urgently needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the area.

Volunteers are asked to commit to one morning a week, covering one of 56 slots on home-delivered meal routes in the city of Auburn and rural parts of the county. Deliveries require about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Volunteers can choose to deliver solo or with a partner, in the city or in the county, and once a week, daily or as a substitute.

Additional drivers will allow the office to expand routes to serve more clients and use substitutes when needed.

The office's Senior Nutrition Program not only offers meals, it said in a news release, but also friendly greetings and a vital safety check. Its meals also promote better health through nutrition and education. New contactless delivery procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic keep drivers and meal recipients safe as well.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

