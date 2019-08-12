The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is asking the public to consider donating any unused GPS devices, including smartphones, to the office's home-delivered meals program.
The devices will be used by the program's volunteer drivers so they can navigate as they deliver meals in unfamiliar places. Drivers deliver meals to about 15 clients on routes through the city of Auburn and rural Cayuga County.
The program provides hot weekday meals to homebound and disabled county residents 60 or older, as well as daily check-ins to combat social isolation. Donations ($3 per meal) account for 15% of the program's income, state and federal sources account for 67% and the county Legislature accounts for 18%, which recently went up to due to a budget crisis that threatened to eliminate Thursday deliveries.
For more information, or to arrange a donation, call (315) 253-1104, email meals@cayugacounty.us or visit cayugacounty.us/592/home-delivered-meals.