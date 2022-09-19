 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Cayuga County Office for the Aging available for Medicare enrollment questions

Health insurance
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is available for help during the Medicare annual enrollment period, which will take place Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

During that time, Medicare beneficiaries can review their plans and make changes to them for 2023. Plans may change premiums, deductibles, co-insurance and benefits next year, the office said in a news release, and now is the time to make sure plans still meet your needs.

The office's certified health insurance counselors are available for appointments. They are located at the Edward T. Boyle Center, 149 Genesee St., Auburn. Appointments are required, as this is the office's busiest time of year. Assistance is available in person, by phone and virtually.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (315) 253-1226 and press option No. 3.

