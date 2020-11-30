Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Caregiving in crisis

If you are a caregiver and begin experiencing any of these signs, please reach out for support sooner rather than later. Your first step may be to make an appointment with your doctor and discuss your situation as a caregiver. You can also reach out to your local Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 to discuss what resources are available.

If you are currently a caregiver, self-care is more important now than ever. Remember to be kind with yourself — accept that many things are out of your control right now and you are doing the best you can. Set realistic goals for yourself. Take one day at a time. Try to eat well and get restful sleep, and stay active — exercise is great not only for your physical health, but mental well-being. Stay connected by reaching out to friends and family. While it can be extremely challenging to maintain relationships in the caregiving role, social connections are vital for the caregiver’s journey. Surround yourself with positive people who uplift you. Laughter can be great medicine. Carve out at least 10 minutes a day to do something for yourself that you enjoy, whether it be meditation, music, sewing or dancing, just something you genuinely love to do. Connect to the virtual world of resources — there are ongoing educational programs and support groups available that provide you the opportunity to connect with other caregivers who understand what you are going through. The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour helpline available seven days a week, 365 days a year by calling 1-800-272-3900. Seek out professional support if you are having symptoms of severe depression or anxiety.