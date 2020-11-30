Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Caregiving in crisis

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the millions of individuals who support a loved one on a daily basis. Every day, caregivers give their time, energy and resources, constantly rising to the demands and challenges of caregiving day in and day out — and this was all before a global pandemic set in. Caregiver Action Network deemed 2020’s theme for National Family Caregivers Month “Caregiving in Crisis,” highlighting the new realities family caregivers face with their loved ones during these times.
According to a survey conducted by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving with more than 400 caregivers in 46 states, 83% reported increase stress related to caregiving since the start of the pandemic. There was a decrease in overall help and support, increased isolation, concerns about financial instability and a debilitating impact on mental and physical health. Many caregivers are familiar with the ongoing home care worker shortage, but the pandemic has created additional gaps in services, leaving caregivers with extremely limited respite options. Respite is vital in the caregiver journey. Have you heard the saying, “You can’t pour from an empty cup?” Caregiver burnout is real and can take a major toll on a person, resulting in severe anxiety, depression, physical health problems and even mortality.
Recognizing signs of caregiver burnout can help us be more proactive to deal with before it becomes unmanageable. The Alzheimer’s Association lists some indicators of caregiver burnout to look out for:
- Anger or frustration toward the person you are caring for
- Anxiety, depression, or denial about your loved one’s condition
- Exhaustion or sleeplessness
- Health problems
- Irritability
- Inability to concentrate
- Social withdrawal
If you are a caregiver and begin experiencing any of these signs, please reach out for support sooner rather than later. Your first step may be to make an appointment with your doctor and discuss your situation as a caregiver. You can also reach out to your local Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 to discuss what resources are available.
If you are currently a caregiver, self-care is more important now than ever. Remember to be kind with yourself — accept that many things are out of your control right now and you are doing the best you can. Set realistic goals for yourself. Take one day at a time. Try to eat well and get restful sleep, and stay active — exercise is great not only for your physical health, but mental well-being. Stay connected by reaching out to friends and family. While it can be extremely challenging to maintain relationships in the caregiving role, social connections are vital for the caregiver’s journey. Surround yourself with positive people who uplift you. Laughter can be great medicine. Carve out at least 10 minutes a day to do something for yourself that you enjoy, whether it be meditation, music, sewing or dancing, just something you genuinely love to do. Connect to the virtual world of resources — there are ongoing educational programs and support groups available that provide you the opportunity to connect with other caregivers who understand what you are going through. The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour helpline available seven days a week, 365 days a year by calling 1-800-272-3900. Seek out professional support if you are having symptoms of severe depression or anxiety.
Ways to help a caregiver
You most likely know a caregiver in your life who could use your support now more than ever. Providing help and support is easier than you may think. Please reach out — caregivers are often reluctant to ask for help themselves. One of the most important things you could provide a caregiver you know is your time. Offer to sit with their loved one so they have a chance to take a break for themselves. Be specific and be flexible. Educate yourself about the person’s disease — knowledge is power. Check in, and check in often! Pick up the phone or send a nice card in the mail. Ask a caregiver for their errand list and check some tasks off. Consider purchasing technology gadgets to assist the caregiver, such as door alarms, webcams, a basic tablet or an electronic medication dispenser. Recognize that for a caregiver, this is an extremely challenging time right now, and your support means everything.
Danielle Schneider is an aging services specialist with Cayuga County Office for the Aging. For more information, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging.
