Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Dealing with the driving question

Are you concerned about an older driver?

There is no denying the fact that driving is one of the most important forms of independence and freedom for adults. We rely on driving for our transportation to shop, go to medical appointments, and for travel and leisurely activities. It’s difficult to imagine that there may come a time when we need to consider hanging up the keys for the safety of ourselves and others. On the other hand, what if your aging loved one is not ready to give up the keys on their own, but is no longer safe on the roads? If you have decided that now is the time to talk with your loved one about their need to stop driving, there are steps you can take and ways to make the conversation go as smooth as possible.