Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Dealing with the driving question

Are you concerned about an older driver?
There is no denying the fact that driving is one of the most important forms of independence and freedom for adults. We rely on driving for our transportation to shop, go to medical appointments, and for travel and leisurely activities. It’s difficult to imagine that there may come a time when we need to consider hanging up the keys for the safety of ourselves and others. On the other hand, what if your aging loved one is not ready to give up the keys on their own, but is no longer safe on the roads? If you have decided that now is the time to talk with your loved one about their need to stop driving, there are steps you can take and ways to make the conversation go as smooth as possible.
It is important to first make note that driving decisions should not be based on a person’s age alone, but a combination of physical, and mental changes that occur as we age that may affect your ability to drive safely. Some changes may even occur gradually that are not noticeable right away. According to the CDC, older adults are more than twice as likely to report having a medical problem that makes it difficult to drive compared with people age 24-64. Factors such as decreased vision, impaired hearing, slower motor reflexes and medications can all impact an aging driver’s safety on the roads. If you are a caregiver, you may recognize these changes and wonder how they can safely navigate the road ways. One of the first steps before having the conversation is to observe the person driving yourself-take a ride with them! Offer to ride along with them to run errands and quietly observe. According to the AARP, some warning signs of unsafe driving are:
• Delayed response to unexpected situations
• Becoming easily distracted while driving
• Decrease in confidence while driving
• Having difficulty moving into or maintaining the correct lane of traffic
• Hitting curbs when making right turns or backing up
• Getting scrapes or dents on car, garage or mailbox
• Having frequent close calls
• Driving too fast or too slow for road conditions
Answering yes to any of these questions shouldn’t automatically disqualify your aging loved one from driving. Instead, you should consider on how any of the above examples may impact safe driving and identify solutions that may address the problem. For example, having a physical with your loved one’s primary physician can address concerns with decreased vision and/or hearing. Also, your physician can determine if any of your medications may be causing that dizziness or drowsiness you may be experiencing. One may also consider participating in a driver rehabilitation program, often conducted by licensed occupational therapists. Driver rehabilitation provides a comprehensive evaluation of the physical and mental abilities of the driver and may result in a recommendation for a driver training program. This can be a great option for caregivers who are on the fence about their loved ones driving because it provides an objective assessment. This program will typically be covered by health insurance if a physician refers due to a medical diagnosis. Lastly, if obtainable, consider updating your car to take advantage of the newer technologies installed in today’s vehicles (e.g. rearview cameras, collision warning systems, blind spot and lane-departure warning systems).
So, at this point, you have taken all of the necessary steps but now is the time to have the talk. A discussion about putting up the keys is not an easy one to have with your loved one. Please take a moment to put yourself in their shoes-how would you react if you were told you could no longer drive your car? It is highly recommended to start having driver safety conversations well before you start noticing the warning signs. It is extremely important to recognize that giving up the keys for an older adult can feel like surrendering much more than just the car. The person who leads the discussion should be whoever the driver responds to best. Avoid heated confrontational conversations, or debates about driving. Be ready to provide reasonable, alternative transportation options.
You want to avoid “taking” the keys away if at all possible-If you have had multiple conversations and still feel that your driver is at risk, it may be time to speak with your loved one’s physician, or there are options through the Department of Motor Vehicles to submit a driver safety review. If you would like more information on driver safety, or alternative transportation options, please contact Cayuga County Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226.
Danielle Schneider is an aging services specialist with Cayuga County Office for the Aging. For more information, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging.