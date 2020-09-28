Cayuga County Office for the Aging encourages Medicare appointments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is encouraging those 65 and older with questions about Medicare to contact the office during open enrollment from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

State-certified aging services specialists are available to review insurance policies and help identify if they're still still appropriate for the person. Those who aren't happy with their insurance, haven't checked lately to see if their health insurance is still sufficient, and haven't had their insurance examined by a Medicare counselor within the last year are encouraged to call.

Those who will be 65 soon can get their Medicare started with a specialist; this is recommended three months before their 65th birthday.

Appointments are required, and must take place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be added to the call list for an appointment, call (315) 253-1226.

