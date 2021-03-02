Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Home care workers in short supply

It is no surprise that the number of older Americans in the United States only continues to grow. According to the U.S Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 years and old is expected to double by 2050. In New York state alone, the current population of older adults is approximately 2.9 million and is expected to double to 4.4 million by the year 2040. As the number of older adults increases, there will continue to be a growing demand for services and supports for adults to live out their “golden years,” and age in place. One of the primary supports older adults rely on in the community is home care. Home care includes a range of medical, social, assistive and other services provided to an individual that would typically be provided in a hospital or facility setting at a lower cost to the long-term care system. One of the primary community services often required is in-home aide assistance. But what happens when this crucial support is simply not available? This is the reality many older adults and their caregivers are facing, and unfortunately this crucial long-term care system component was on the brink of collapse well before a global pandemic set in.

Direct care workers are leaving the job at alarming rates. According to PHI a nonprofit research and consulting group, one in two direct care workers leaves their job within 12 months, citing low wages, limited benefits, overwhelming workload duties and limited advancement opportunities as some of the reasons for seeking other employment. Residing in a rural area such as many areas in Cayuga County come with additional challenges — the lack of public transit workers often rely on, and other challenges, such weather conditions and traveling distance between clients, that can make the job more challenging. The federal and state government set fixed reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid that have not kept up with other trends, such as the $15 minimum wage increase in New York state. It is now more lucrative for a person to work in a fast food establishment than provide home care to a frail, older adult in the community. The already depleted home care shortage is stretched even further when all entities (Medicare, Medicaid and private pay options) are simply trying to retain workers from the same “pool” of individuals. There will be over 800,000 job openings for home care workers in New York state in the next five years alone, and we simply do not have the individuals to meet the growing demand.