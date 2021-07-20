Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Meal program volunteers vital during pandemic

Drivers feel deep satisfaction in this volunteer experience, realizing they make a significant impact on their clients.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things I have done,” said one.

Our drivers deliver so clients like Anthony can provide healthy lunches as he lovingly cares for his wife Joyce, who has dementia. Our drivers deliver so Margaret’s arthritis doesn’t keep her from eating nutritious meals. Meals on Wheels assures her of a wholesome, hot meal every day. Mary’s cancer treatments prevent her from eating well. The meal delivery provides ground food that meets her special dietary needs, and comforts her family, who knows the driver is putting eyes on their loved one every day. Even with the barrier of a mask and contactless delivery, these meal recipients value the cheerful greeting, along with the bag of food placed within reach. They appreciate the nutritionally sound, hot midday meal delivery. They value the informal safety check-in and follow-up by Cayuga County Office for the Aging staff members when there is a concern for their well-being.