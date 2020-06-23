Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering caregiver class
HEALTH

Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering caregiver class

  • Updated
Elderly
Deposit Photos

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is offering a free educational series for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or demential.

"Powerful Tools for Caregivers" is designed to help caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate better and more.

It consists of six sessions held online from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, beginning July 21. Two experienced class leaders will conduct the series with interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming, and participants will receive a book, "The Caregiver Helpbook."

Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The class is not for professional caregivers.

For more information, or to register, contact the office at (315) 253-1226 or ccofa@cayugacounty.us.

