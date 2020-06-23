Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering caregiver class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is offering a free educational series for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or demential.

"Powerful Tools for Caregivers" is designed to help caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate better and more.

It consists of six sessions held online from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, beginning July 21. Two experienced class leaders will conduct the series with interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming, and participants will receive a book, "The Caregiver Helpbook."

Class size is limited and preregistration is required. The class is not for professional caregivers.

For more information, or to register, contact the office at (315) 253-1226 or ccofa@cayugacounty.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0