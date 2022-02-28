Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering caregiving class

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is offering an educational resource for caregivers.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series that helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives and more.

Classes consist of six sessions held weekly online. Leaders conduct the series using interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming. The series also comes with a book, "The Caregiver Help Book."

The classes are free and open to the public with support from the state Caregiving & Respite Coalition. Registration is now being accepted for the spring session, which will begin in mid-April.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required. It is not intended for professional caregivers.

For more information, or to register, contact caregiver specialist Danielle Schneider at (315) 294-8043 or dschneider@cayugacounty.us.

