Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering Medicare assistance

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is offering local Medicare beneficiaries assistance during the annual election period, which is underway through Dec. 7.

During that time, beneficiaries can look over their current plans, compare them to others and make changes for 2022. Plans may be changing premiums, deductibles, coinsurance and benefits in the new year. The office can check on current plans and advise which coverage options are best among all options in 2022.

Appointments with Medicare counselors are available by phone, virtually and in person. To schedule an appointment, call the Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 and press prompt No. 3 to leave a name for the appointment list. A counselor will call back. Only those who schedule appointments will be seen in person.

