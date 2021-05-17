Cayuga County Office for the Aging offering virtual caregiver series

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will offer a virtual program beginning in mid-June to give caregivers tools for taking better care of themselves.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers helps participants reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate their feelings better, balance their lives, improve their ability to make hard decisions and locate helpful resources. The class consists of six virtual sessions with two class leaders who conduct interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming. Participants also receive a book for the class.

The class is free and open to the public through support from the New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition. Class size is limited and preregistration is required; the class is not for professional caregivers.

The Office for the Aging is now accepting registration for the next session. It can also help those in need of technology or internet access. For more information, or to register, contact Danielle Schneider at the office at (315) 294-8043 or dschneider@cayugacounty.us.

