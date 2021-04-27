Cayuga County Office for the Aging: Our seniors a source of strength

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Look for joy in the everyday: Celebrate small moments and ordinary pleasures by taking time to recognize them. Start a gratitude journal and share it with others via social media, or call a friend or family member to share a happy moment or say thank you.

• Reach out to neighbors: Even if you can't get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores or deliver a home-cooked meal.

• Build new skills: Learning something new allows us to practice overcoming challenges. Take an art course online or try a socially distanced outdoor movement class to enjoy learning with others in your community. Have a skill to share? Find an opportunity to teach someone, even casually.

• Share your story: There's a reason storytelling is a time-honored activity. Hearing how others experience the world helps us grow. Interviewing family, friends and neighbors can open up new conversations and strengthen our connections.

When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities and talents share experiences — through action, story or service — we help build strong communities. And that's something to celebrate!

In honor of Older Americans Month, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging and the Cayuga County Legislature will be holding a Virtual Senior Citizen's Day on Tuesday, May 25. We look forward to highlighting the work of older individuals in our community and honoring our Senior Citizens of the Year! Please consider joining us in celebrating our senior citizens in the community!

Danielle Schneider is an aging services specialist with Cayuga County Office for the Aging. For more information, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging.

