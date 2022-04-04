Cayuga County Office for the Aging recognizes volunteer meal drivers

During National Volunteer Month in April, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging is highlighting the contributions of volunteer drivers with its Senior Nutrition Program.

Volunteers deliver hot, nutritious midday meals to isolated, at-risk seniors across Cayuga County every day. Among them, one recently wore green clothing to spread St. Patrick's Day cheer. Another, after not receiving an answer at the door, alerted the office staff, who discovered the senior there had fallen and called for emergency help to provide medical attention. Another volunteer heard the senior's smoke alarm chirping, so office staff reached out to their contact person to change the battery and assure their safety.

"Each of these volunteers lend their time and their talent to the Senior Nutrition Program," the office said in a news release. "They are a positive force for good, extending a helping hand to their senior neighbors. They inspire us by their generosity."

Additional volunteer drivers are needed to commit to one morning a week, covering a route as a substitute or when volunteers discontinue due to travel or other commitments. It takes about two hours to make the deliveries, and training and orientation are provided. Some volunteers only work seasonally, and they can specify their preferred area of the county (city or rural) for deliveries. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes.

For more information, or to volunteer, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

