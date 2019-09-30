The annual election period for Medicare is approaching, and the Cayuga County Office for the Aging encourages eligible clients to make appointments.
During the period, which takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can look over their current plans, compare them to others and make changes. Those in Medicare Advantage and Part D plans can change their premiums, deductibles, co-insurance and benefits.
New this year, medicare.gov requires creating an account to see your current plan and medications. The office asks clients to create this account before coming in for their appointments. Clients who are unable to create the account should plan for a longer office visit, and the office will help them create one.
Time slots will fill up fast, the office said in a news release, so scheduling appointments early is advised.
For more information, call the office at (315) 253-1226.