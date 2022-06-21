Cayuga County Office for the Aging seeks volunteer meal delivery drivers

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is in need of volunteers to cover home-delivered meal routes in the city of Auburn and rural Cayuga County.

The office's program offers homebound adults across the county a hot midday meal, a friendly greeting and attention to their welfare, the office said in a news release.

"Volunteer drivers deliver so Mary Ann’s risk for falling doesn’t keep her from safely preparing nutritious meals," the office said. "They deliver so clients like Susan can provide healthy lunches as she patiently cares for Andrew, her husband who is living with dementia."

The home-delivered meals program promotes better health through nutrition, socialization, education and support services. All participants receive initial and annual visits by office staff to review their needs and satisfaction with the program.

Volunteer drivers are required for about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. Food pickup is in Auburn, or Moravia for select routes. More drivers in the program would enable the office to staff both city and rural routes when substitutes are needed due to travel, sick days or other needs.

Drivers can choose their level of commitment, delivering with a partner or solo, once a week or more often, in the city or in the county.

For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

