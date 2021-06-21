Cayuga County Office for the Aging: The importance of respite care

Taking care of a loved one can be extremely rewarding, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility that can be emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting. Caregivers very quickly become immersed in their roles and often lose sight of themselves and their needs. Caregiver self-care is an extremely important and crucial aspect of a caregiver’s journey. This involves a combination of healthy physical, emotional and mental health practices, but also being able to take a break from your responsibilities as a caregiver. This is where respite care comes in.

Respite care provides an opportunity for the caregiver to take a break from daily caregiving tasks, while also having peace of mind knowing their care partner is in a safe, supportive environment. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, respite care can provide caregivers a chance to spend time with other friends and family, and take time for their own errands, such as doctor’s appointments, exercising or getting a haircut. It can also be beneficial for the care partner as well: Seeing a fresh face or visiting a place with activities can be a nice change from the normal day-to-day tasks. For caregivers, changing the mindset about respite care is key — respite is equally beneficial for the caregiver and their loved one.