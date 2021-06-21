Cayuga County Office for the Aging: The importance of respite care

Taking care of a loved one can be extremely rewarding, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility that can be emotionally, physically and mentally exhausting. Caregivers very quickly become immersed in their roles and often lose sight of themselves and their needs. Caregiver self-care is an extremely important and crucial aspect of a caregiver’s journey. This involves a combination of healthy physical, emotional and mental health practices, but also being able to take a break from your responsibilities as a caregiver. This is where respite care comes in.
Respite care provides an opportunity for the caregiver to take a break from daily caregiving tasks, while also having peace of mind knowing their care partner is in a safe, supportive environment. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, respite care can provide caregivers a chance to spend time with other friends and family, and take time for their own errands, such as doctor’s appointments, exercising or getting a haircut. It can also be beneficial for the care partner as well: Seeing a fresh face or visiting a place with activities can be a nice change from the normal day-to-day tasks. For caregivers, changing the mindset about respite care is key — respite is equally beneficial for the caregiver and their loved one.
There are many different types of respite care available for caregivers to access. Respite care can be provided at home by a trusted friend, family member or neighbor. This can be a great way to gently open the door to respite care. It is not uncommon for caregivers to feel a bit apprehensive about who will be caring for their loved one when they are away, so starting with someone familiar and trusted can be great for peace of mind. Caregivers can also access more formalized in-home care services to provide respite, such as companionship services, (primarily providing a friendly face and socialization to your loved one), homemaker or housekeeping services to assist with light housekeeping, laundry and shopping, or there are personal care aides to assist with bathing, toileting and dressing needs.
Respite care can also be provided in a facility setting. There are social day programs that often provide activities and light lunch, or a medical day program model that offers a similar social structure, but can also provide personal care assistance and medical oversight, such as assistance with medications. Caregivers can also access overnight, extended respite based in a facility. This can be a great option for caregivers looking to take a vacation out of state.
The cost of services is identified as a main barrier to respite care for caregivers, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, but there are programs available for caregivers to pay for or even subsidize this much-needed respite care. For example, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging has a caregiver support program that receives funding to provide respite services to caregivers in home, at a day program, or even an extended stay in a facility if caregivers are looking for a set time away. The consumer-directed program (CDPAP) may be a great option for a friend, neighbor or relative who is already familiar with your loved one to receive payment as a personal assistant. The first step would be to contact the Office for the Aging to see what may be available to you as a caregiver.
It is important to remember that caregivers should not feel guilty for seeking out support and resources — it will help you take care of yourself, which in turn will help you provide the best care to your loved one. The truth is you cannot pour from an empty cup, and if you find yourself feeling depleted, it is time for a break. While respite care is not a total “solution” to caregiver stress and the risk of burnout, it is an important tool in a caregiver’s tool box. For more information about caregiver support resources, please contact the Cayuga County Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226.
Danielle Schneider is an aging services specialist with Cayuga County Office for the Aging. For more information, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging.