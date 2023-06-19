The Cayuga County Office for the Aging expects to provide farmers market coupons for income-eligible seniors once again this summer.

The coupons, valued at $25, are for those 60 or older with income at or below $2,248 a month for singles or $3,040 a month for couples.

Recipients must sign a form confirming income eligibility, but proof is not required. Each senior or their power-of-attorney must pick up their own coupon booklet, but family can help with shopping.

The office anticipates starting to distribute coupons on July 17. Supplies are limited, and are available first come, first served. Once coupons are gone, remaining distributions will be canceled.

For more information, including a schedule of distribution sites, visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.