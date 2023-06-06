The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is hosting free Medicare basics classes through the end of summer.

The classes will cover enrollment, Medicare rules, plan options for Cayuga County, parts of Medicare, income-based programs and more.

Remaining classes will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5; 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Edward T. Boyle Center, 149 Genesee St., Auburn.

Registration is required.

The office also has Medicare specialists who can provide unbiased assistance and answer basic questions.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.