Cayuga County Office of Tourism: How to cure your travel blues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Find a local winery or brewery, but instead of just grabbing a bottle or growler and going, take a little more time to enjoy the ride. Scenic drives surround us everywhere. And this bottle will be great to enjoy in the hotel room later.

• Unpack your book and chill out in the hotel.

• Then order takeout from a local restaurant and enjoy it while you binge-watch that TV show you never have enough time for.

Check out tourcayuga.com for a full list of places to explore. Wherever you end up, please remember to wear your mask when you can’t keep 6 feet of physical distance from others, and please respect the establishments' health protocols.

Tourism will be back — let’s think of how we can help build it back better. The genuine local experiences that you will have near your hometown now will give birth to a new way to travel in general, where we learn about the cultures of the places we visit and avoid mass tourism.

As you head out to your local private paradise, think about the story you can tell others. Become a tourism ambassador for Cayuga County. Our tourism office benefits from your contribution; we want to hear the experience you had, especially if you’re part of a marginalized group. Learning about your experiences will help us build back a better and stronger tourism economy where our small businesses can thrive once again and help us maintain our valuable way of life. Send us an email with your story at info@tourcayuga.com.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0