Cayuga County Office of Tourism: How to cure your travel blues

Are you frustrated that your travel plans have been canceled? You struggle to plan because you don’t know what the situation will be like in six months, three months or even a week. There has never been a better time to enjoy a staycation, and you can do it in style. Visitors travel to the Finger Lakes region from all over the U.S. and the world. Locals take for granted the amazing place where we live. Treat yourself to the full experience. Here are seven ideas to get you excited:
• Buy a new outfit from a local small business. Consider secondhand shops to give a special outfit a new life. Next, get a dog/baby/house sitter, then ensure you packed face masks and hand sanitizer, along with a good book in your bag, and get excited to say goodbye to your house for a week.
• Make reservations at a hotel/motel or bed and breakfast within a one-hour drive of your home. You know, head to that place that you have always meant to visit, but somehow never made it there. Pick the date so you can fully unplug from your day-to-day responsibilities.
• Check out the local hiking trails, clear your mind and enjoy some time outdoors. The autumn season is one of the most beautiful times to enjoy a walk. Time outdoors will do wonders for your physical and mental health.
• Make reservations for a private or small tour at local museums. Learn about the local history and find out how you can get involved in telling their story.
• Find a local winery or brewery, but instead of just grabbing a bottle or growler and going, take a little more time to enjoy the ride. Scenic drives surround us everywhere. And this bottle will be great to enjoy in the hotel room later.
• Unpack your book and chill out in the hotel.
• Then order takeout from a local restaurant and enjoy it while you binge-watch that TV show you never have enough time for.
Check out tourcayuga.com for a full list of places to explore. Wherever you end up, please remember to wear your mask when you can’t keep 6 feet of physical distance from others, and please respect the establishments' health protocols.
Tourism will be back — let’s think of how we can help build it back better. The genuine local experiences that you will have near your hometown now will give birth to a new way to travel in general, where we learn about the cultures of the places we visit and avoid mass tourism.
As you head out to your local private paradise, think about the story you can tell others. Become a tourism ambassador for Cayuga County. Our tourism office benefits from your contribution; we want to hear the experience you had, especially if you’re part of a marginalized group. Learning about your experiences will help us build back a better and stronger tourism economy where our small businesses can thrive once again and help us maintain our valuable way of life. Send us an email with your story at info@tourcayuga.com.
Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.
