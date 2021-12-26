Cayuga County Office of Tourism: It's Hibercation time in Cayuga County

It’s time to redefine the cozy winter getaway with a Hibercation — a state of relaxation and coziness characterized by the body’s increased exposure to charming lake towns, delightful culinary experiences, local craft breweries and friendly, down-to-earth people. “Hibercation” is described as part hibernation, part vacation and 100% good for the soul. And here in Cayuga County our low-key pace, rich history, homegrown craft breweries and creative cuisine provides just the right setting to reconnect, disconnect, or a little bit of both. This getaway is bound to be a bright spot in your winter season.

This is Cayuga County’s third annual Hibercation event and we are thrilled to bring you a variety of lodging partners and various creative specials for you to enjoy. A Hibercation makes the perfect gift for anyone needing a break from the routine of life, and let’s face it, that’s most of us! Lodging specials come with a unique hibercation welcome basket for the first sets of reservations, so hurry up and book your stay today. The specials are valid from Jan. 15 to March 15, don't forget to mention "Hibercation" for your special rate and welcome gift.

• A cozy getaway at the Inn at the Finger Lakes, located close to historical, cultural and recreational points of interest including the Owasco Lake, Skaneateles Lake, Harriet Tubman House, NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and William Seward House.

• Experience your hibercation downtown at the Hilton Garden Inn just a short walk from local restaurants, historic sites and craft breweries. Your Hilton hibercation comes with a complimentary bottle of wine and a welcome gift.

• Aurora Mainstays located in Aurora, New York. Aurora is a unique village with so much to do and see. It's quaint, quiet and quixotic! They are just around the corner to the fabulous new Spa at the Inns of Aurora! A great way to pamper yourself this winter.

• Cozy McKenzie House offers comfort and charm, beautifully decorated for its name’s sake, featuring Mackenzie Childs. You’ll feel right at home! They are located minutes from the village of Skaneateles and Skaneateles Lake. The lake makes a magnificent backdrop for shops, restaurants and gorgeous landmarks.

This year besides lodging specials, local businesses are also getting in of the winter fun. Visit Prison City Brewing or Summerhill Brewing for hibercation flights. You will also find wellness specials that are good for your body and soul at Pure Moon Yoga & Breathworks as well as Kabari Wellness Spa. And for some perfect winter indoor activity give The Art Farm a call for discounts on their painting classes.

While you’re in the area, bundle up in your cozy sweater and head outdoors to enjoy the crisp outdoors in many wonderful parks and trails around the county. Head up to Sterling Nature Center where you can participate in outdoor activities like snowshoeing and “Owl Prowls,” enjoy the views of frozen waterfalls in Fillmore Glen State Park, or head to Casey Park in Auburn to try out ice skating.

Escape the day-to-day pressures of work and home and take advantage of exploring your own backyard, in an environment that is working hard to ensure safety. Social distance with your significant other and reconnect while you are disconnecting from routine. Just in case you need a little inspiration, here are five reasons to take a Hibercation:

1. Perfect excuse to eat, drink, nap, read and repeat

2. Charming lake-town vibes

3. Enjoy our restaurants, many offering the farm-to-table experience.

4. Award-winning breweries and wineries

5. Lifts your mood, and reduces stress

Head on over to Hibercation.com for a full list of partners waiting to help you escape the day-to-day pressures of work and home this winter season.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0