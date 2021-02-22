Cayuga County Office of Tourism: Looking back at 2020 and forward to 2021

Never have I wanted to look forward to a new year more than 2021! The tourism industry shut down in 2020. National and international borders closed. Quarantine orders kept us home, and businesses had to readjust to an entirely new selling structure in order to survive. We saw our restaurants, stores and entertainment businesses struggle, and many have yet to reopen. Never has the importance and impact of tourism as an economic driver been more evident than in this economic downturn. Changes in tourist spending can impact virtually every sector of the economy in one way or another, and when we lose the influx of tourism dollars, we lose the positive impact it has on our entire economy. According to the Department of Labor, almost four in 10 of all the U.S. jobs lost since last February were in the leisure and hospitality industry.