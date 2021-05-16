Cayuga County Office of Tourism: Many local sites recognized for heritage, history

With the potential of getting the Finger Lakes region listed as a National Heritage Area, I reflected on the many recognitions that our region already has. It is amazing that we live in a place where so much important history happened. National recognitions not only bring with them a highly reputable marketing opportunity to describe the history and significance of our region, but they also open up collaboration potentials and grants.

Cayuga County is currently home to 70 National Historical Sites and regions. Some of these are individual homes, buildings and structures, while others encompass greater regions. Let’s take a closer look at some of these:

Montezuma Heritage Park: This 160-acre park along the Seneca River/New York State Barge Canal is part of the eastern portion of the Seneca River Crossing Canal Historic District and is designated on the National Register of Historic Places. It holds many significant natural and historic resource sites along the Seneca River/Erie Canal that tell the story of New York state’s canal system from 1820 to today.