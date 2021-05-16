Cayuga County Office of Tourism: Many local sites recognized for heritage, history

With the potential of getting the Finger Lakes region listed as a National Heritage Area, I reflected on the many recognitions that our region already has. It is amazing that we live in a place where so much important history happened. National recognitions not only bring with them a highly reputable marketing opportunity to describe the history and significance of our region, but they also open up collaboration potentials and grants.
Cayuga County is currently home to 70 National Historical Sites and regions. Some of these are individual homes, buildings and structures, while others encompass greater regions. Let’s take a closer look at some of these:
Montezuma Heritage Park: This 160-acre park along the Seneca River/New York State Barge Canal is part of the eastern portion of the Seneca River Crossing Canal Historic District and is designated on the National Register of Historic Places. It holds many significant natural and historic resource sites along the Seneca River/Erie Canal that tell the story of New York state’s canal system from 1820 to today.
Sherwood Equal Rights Historic District: This district in Scipio is known for its association with numerous social reform movements. The district encompasses issues related to abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, Native American rights, women’s rights and education.
Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor: Established by Congress in 2000, the corridor spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York, with the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park located within Cayuga County.
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park: Established in 2017, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park is a partnership park with the AME Zion Church and Harriet Tubman Home. The Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Parker Street in Auburn is administered by the National Park Service, while the South Street properties, including Harriet Tubman's residence and a visitor center, are managed and operated by the Harriet Tubman Home.
The excitement of additional national recognition includes the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and the Finger Lakes National Heritage Area.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary: The designation of a national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario is slated to protect historically significant shipwrecks and related maritime heritage resources. Eastern Lake Ontario is one of the most historically significant regions in the Great Lakes. Lake Ontario has dominated maritime trade and transportation for centuries, beginning with the canoes and boats of early indigenous peoples.
National Park Service Finger Lakes National Heritage Area: The proposed NPS Finger Lakes National Heritage Area includes all 14 counties in the Finger Lakes tourism region and includes an incredible wealth of cultural and natural assets. A National Heritage Area is a place designated by Congress where natural, cultural, historic and scenic resources combine to form a cohesive, nationally distinctive landscape arising from patterns of human activity shaped by geography. There are currently 55 National Heritage Areas across the United States. They each tell unique and important American stories, and the Finger Lakes region would be a fabulous addition. The designation process is currently under public comment. Please take a moment to express your position.
Visit tourcayuga.com to learn about these sites and so much more to see and do in Cayuga County.
Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.