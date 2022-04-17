Cayuga County Office of Tourism names recipient of Tubman bicentennial grants

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has announced the recipients of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Events Grant.

The office asked local businesses and organizations to create events and activities that would educate, inspire and entertain while promoting Tubman's life and legacy on the 200th anniversary of her birthday. Due to the success of the grant, a second round has been approved and applications are available at tourcayuga.com.

"We were very pleased with the creative ideas presented and are looking forward to many great events celebrating Harriet Tubman’s bicentennial and highlighting black history in Cayuga County," said Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, in a news release. “Harriet Tubman chose to spend over 50 years of her life in Cayuga County and with the bicentennial birthday celebration, these events are an opportunity to honor her. We hope these events become annual traditions and Harriet Tubman’s legacy continues to be elevated.”

The recipients of the first round of the grant are:

• Seward House Museum for a community-wide watch party of PBS documentary "Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom"

• Howland Stone Store Museum for "All Are Welcome Here: African-American Connections to Sherwood"

• Booker T. Washington Community Center for a Juneteenth celebration in Auburn

• R.B. Entertainment for an evening of cocktails, food, music and awards to kick off Juneteenth weekend

• aaduna Inc. for "Voices in the Legacy of Tubman"

• CNY Sports Management for "Harriet Tubman's Chet Copes Classic"

• Auburn Public Theater for "Slim Freedom" educational program and public performance

• Montezuma Historical Society for "The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story"

For more information, call (315) 255-1658 or visit tourcayuga.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0